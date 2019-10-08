Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $1.71. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

