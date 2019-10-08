AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE AMK remained flat at $$24.31 during trading hours on Monday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

