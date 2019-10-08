ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

