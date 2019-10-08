Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. 27,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,886. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.