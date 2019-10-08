Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $207.42

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and traded as low as $213.00. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $216.20, with a volume of 45,033 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.95. The stock has a market cap of $383.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

