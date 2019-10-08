Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.86% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

