Ark Reaches Market Cap of $21.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $482,413.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Upbit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

