ArcticCoin (ARC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006584 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

