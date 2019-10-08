Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $12.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 102,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,317. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

