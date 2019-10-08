Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 million, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Eng purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 84,800 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,697,696.00. Insiders have bought 31,200 shares of company stock worth $508,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

