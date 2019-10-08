Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Apache posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Apache by 152.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

