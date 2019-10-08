Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $240.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,283. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.86.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.