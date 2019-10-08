Ansell (ASX:ANN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.49

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $27.31. Ansell shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 490,315 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of A$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, insider Magnus Nicolin acquired 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.76 ($19.69) per share, with a total value of A$28,842.64 ($20,455.77). Insiders have bought a total of 1,916 shares of company stock worth $52,672 over the last ninety days.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

