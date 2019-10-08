ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 55,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,462 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.