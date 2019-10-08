Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.60, approximately 2,692,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,762,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $55,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 54,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $2,867,680.65. Insiders have sold a total of 937,393 shares of company stock worth $49,055,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

