Analyzing Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Loop Industries (NYSE:LOOP)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Huntsman alerts:

74.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Huntsman has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. Huntsman pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huntsman and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 1 2 7 0 2.60 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huntsman currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Loop Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntsman and Loop Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $9.38 billion 0.53 $337.00 million $3.34 6.43 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -32.77

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman -1.37% 18.68% 6.44% Loop Industries N/A -292.60% -117.38%

Summary

Huntsman beats Loop Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.