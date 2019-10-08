Analysts Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 720

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 720 ($9.41).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th.

LON SSPG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 612 ($8.00). 731,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.85. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

