Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $121.50

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $880,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,776,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $511,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,826 shares of company stock worth $8,799,312 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after purchasing an additional 212,459 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,545,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,148. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

