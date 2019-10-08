Analysts Set Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,112.50

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,112.50 ($66.80).

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

IHG traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60). The stock had a trading volume of 311,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,049.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,092.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

