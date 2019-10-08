Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $3.90

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Geron by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Geron by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 611,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,769. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.