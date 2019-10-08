Analysts Set CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $24.00

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,962 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 0.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 299,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

