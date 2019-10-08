Analysts Set $37.67 Price Target for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shockwave Medical an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,517. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,603,250.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $117,477,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $44,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $11,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $18,115,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.