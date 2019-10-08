Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,238 shares of company stock worth $19,167,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

