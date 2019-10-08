Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report sales of $485.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the highest is $582.43 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $546.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,830,000 after buying an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after buying an additional 1,218,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 165,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.