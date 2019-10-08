Analysts Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will report $11.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.63 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $43.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 million to $43.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.27 million to $54.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 50.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.