Analysts Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will report $11.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.63 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $43.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 million to $43.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.27 million to $54.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 50.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

