Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $191.36 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 97.4% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 48.9% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. 161,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.921 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

