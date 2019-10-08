Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 499,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,371. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,283 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 121,261 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,884 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $375,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 292,551 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

