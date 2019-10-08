Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $14.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.03 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $61.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $65.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

PRU remained flat at $$84.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

