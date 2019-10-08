Analysts Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $87.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.20 million and the lowest is $84.30 million. Novocure reported sales of $64.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $343.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $351.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $468.34 million, with estimates ranging from $443.12 million to $488.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,428.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,633 shares of company stock valued at $37,092,922. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Novocure by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 580,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $98.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.