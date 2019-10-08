Analysts Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.27. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

MDT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.