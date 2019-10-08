Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.57. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.