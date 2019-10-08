Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,841. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.