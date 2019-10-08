American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 70,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.53. American Software has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

In other news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,661. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,602,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

