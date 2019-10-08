Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. 273,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,884. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

