Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $27.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,705.51. 2,375,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. The firm has a market cap of $843.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,780.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,847.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

