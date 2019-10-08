Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

