Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.94

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.94 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

