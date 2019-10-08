Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. H2O AM LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.17. 604,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

