Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.56. 1,754,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Read More: Management Fee
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.