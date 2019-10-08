Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.56. 1,754,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

