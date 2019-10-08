Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

