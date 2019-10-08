Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.99. 1,570,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

