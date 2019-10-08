Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 783,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 998,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $36.10. 4,672,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,979,016. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

