Allred Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.