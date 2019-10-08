Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 356,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

