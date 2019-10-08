Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.71

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.71 and traded as high as $54.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 54,030 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total value of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at C$4,493,355.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

