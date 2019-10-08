Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,470. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $52.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

