Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.09

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.09 and last traded at $118.83, with a volume of 235584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 75.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

