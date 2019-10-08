Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post $16.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $17.24 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $12.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $73.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.64 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $102.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $170.34. 8,598,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832,067. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53. The company has a market cap of $431.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.