Algorand Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Algorand has a market cap of $96.44 million and $54.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.01027526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00092195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 2,938,589,365 coins and its circulating supply is 407,317,522 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

