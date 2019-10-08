Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0009 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $276,118.00 and approximately $5,477.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00194465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.01025249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.